Kiss92 FM’s Maddy Barber empowers her daughters to say ‘no’, here’s why

SINGAPORE – Most of us are familiar with radio presenter Maddy Barber and her bubbly personality – especially for her breakfast show with Jason Johnson and Dhivian Nair on Kiss92 FM.

We’re all come across her radio talk shows at least once, whether it’s during the usual morning commute to work or school – it’s difficult to miss.

Anyway, she was recently interviewed by The Straits Times where she shared some details about her personal life, specifically her relationship with her daughters, Alicia from her current marriage to Wez Barber, and Elizabeth from her first marriage.

The radio show host talked about how her daughters have learned the importance and strength of saying “no”.

“I think ‘no’ is a very important word, especially for girls to learn. And it goes beyond sexual advances, you know.” she said, while using the workplace environment as an example of a good place to learn how and when to say it.

“If you’re able to tell your colleagues, ‘Oh I’m sorry, I’m busy. I can’t do this. Can you get someone else to do it for you?’, you’re happier, right? It’s a sense of freedom.” she added.

Barber explained how it gives you a “sense of freedom” and happiness when you don’t force yourself to do something you don’t want to do.

However, there is a stigma surrounding the idea of saying “no” within our traditional society. This often results in a disagreement with authoritative figures, such as parents.

Regardless of that, the radio show host still stands by her belief about teaching her daughters the importance of saying “no”. “So I tell them ‘no’ a lot. But we have a running joke at home, ‘You must learn how to say no, except to me!'” she joked.

Thankfully, as times have progressed, more people (especially families) are more accepting of the term “no”, using it in and out of the household. Even so, do bear in mind that it should always be used properly.

