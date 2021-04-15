Entertainment Celebrity Home Alone actor is now a father

Culkin said last year that he was ready to start a family

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomes their baby boy. Picture: Instagram

Time really flies by quickly. Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is now a father after the birth of his first child with actress Brenda Song. On Monday (April 12), the couple announced that their son Dakota Song Culkin was born on April 5.

The baby is named after Culkin’s late sister, who died at 29 in an accident in 2008. “Mother, Father and Baby are all healthy and happy. Say the new parents, ‘We are overjoyed’, ” read a statement from Culkin’s publicist to Los Angeles Times.

Thirty-three-year-old Song, who rose to fame in the 2000s TV series The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody, has been dating Culkin, 40, for four years. According to People magazine, the couple met on the set of the film, Changeland. Last year in an interview with Esquire magazine, Culkin said he was ready to start a family.

Macaulay Culkin is now a father. Picture: Instagram

“We practise a lot. We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating’,” he said.

As reported by The Star, at the age of 10, Culkin rose to global stardom when he portrayed Kevin McCallister in the classic Home Alone films (1990 and 1992).

Last year on his 40th birthday, Culkin jokingly tweeted: Hey guys, wanna feel old? I’m 40. You’re welcome.”

Then he added: “It’s my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I’m no longer a kid, that’s my job.”

Born on August 26, 1980, Macaulay Culkin, born Macaulay Carson Culkin, is an American actor. Regarded as one of the most successful child actors of the 1990s, he was placed on VH1’s list of the “100 Greatest Kid-Stars” and on E!’s list of the “50 Greatest Child Stars”.

Culkin rose to prominence as a child actor starring as Kevin McCallister in the first two films of the Christmas franchise Home Alone series, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy. He also starred in the films My Girl (1991), The Good Son (1993), The Nutcracker (1993), Getting Even with Dad (1994), The Pagemaster (1994) and Richie Rich (1994). He has been nominated for the MTV Movie Awards and Young Artist Awards.

Culkin took a break from acting in 1994. He made his return in 2003 with a guest appearance on the television show Will & Grace and a role in the film Party Monster (2003). He wrote an autobiographical book titled Junior, which was published in 2006./TISGFollow us on Social Media

