Aceh’s ‘no shorts’ enforcement sparks amused reactions online

MALAYSIA: In an Instagram post by satpolppwh_bna, which is the official Instagram handle of the Municipal Police and Sharia Enforcement Agency for the city of Banda Aceh, Indonesia, a police officer is seen stopping men wearing shorts.

The post, accompanied by a video, says ‘Short Pants’ Raid!, adding that the authorities took action against young men and women who violated clothing regulations in the Blang Padang area and along the Ulee Lheue Beach waterfront.

“This enforcement refers to Aceh Qanun (Regional Regulation) Number 11 of 2002 concerning the Implementation of Islamic Sharia in the Fields of Aqidah (Faith), Worship, and Islamic Proselytisation, particularly regarding the obligation to wear Islamic attire in public spaces,” the post says.

It also says that through Satpol PP-WH, the City Government hopes that a healthy lifestyle in Banda Aceh can continue in harmony with the enforcement of Islamic sharia.

It also asks the opinion of followers on IG, urging people to share their thoughts.

One explained that a man’s intimate parts (parts of the body that should be covered) are indeed limited to the knees, but added that officers should not focus on the ‘visible’ crimes but should also act to prioritise other, more identifiable crimes such as robberies and murders.

“It’s fine if you want to conduct raids on ‘aurat’ or body parts, but don’t focus only on things that are visible. Things that are not visible, like killing/destroying, should also be prioritised. SUCH AS THIEVES — whether stealing, pickpocketing, snatching, embezzling, corruption, etc.”

Another, however, could not reconcile the action by the authorities with progress, saying, “Wow, and I imagine this is progress. What a waste of a country.”

Aceh has a set of what some consider controversial laws. They start with whipping for sex outside marriage and adultery. One can get 100 lashes for that. Needless to say, the state became famous in Western countries for the public whipping of those arrested for same sex relations.

Public displays of affection between same-sex individuals, such as hugging or kissing, have also resulted in sentences of up to 80 lashes. Meanwhile, drinking or selling alcohol typically carries a penalty of 40 lashes, and gambling remains one of the most frequently prosecuted offences under local bylaws.

Proximity, that is, being found alone in a private space with a member of the opposite sex, can also become a cause for whipping. That is, if the opposite sex is not a spouse or relative. The offenders can get 10 to 30 lashes.

What happens in Aceh does not necessarily reflect the entire country.

Aceh gained a special autonomy through a historic 2005 peace agreement that ended a devastating 30-year civil war.

The transition from a war-torn province to a self-governing region was driven by decades of armed conflict, a devastating natural disaster (the Tsunami in 2004), and international mediation.