Employer says she brought in her own maid at $800 instead of spending $5K on an agent with 8-month loan for helper

SINGAPORE: A woman who managed to find her own helper and do the necessary paperwork to bring in the maid, took to social media to share her experience and cost savings.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman said that her process started with the help of social media. She posted an advertisement online and interviewed over 10 potential helpers before she finally decided on one who was suitable. The helper was from Myanmar. The woman flew her helper in, applied for a Work Permit for the maid, sent her for a medical check-up, and bought her security bond.

“I ended up spending $800+ in total for the entire process where $200+ was her air ticket and $300+ was her insurance and security bond. I’m posting this cause I’m seeing employers pay $5k on agents and deducting helper’s pay by 8 months. That’s crazy”, she wrote. She added that it was unimaginable coming to work and having to start one’s career with an 8-month debt.

“Because I’ve saved so much, I can also give her toiletries and monthly paid SIM card, brand new bed, mattress, towels, blankets, pillow, wardrobe. Even renovated and partition one of my common room so she can have her own room. Everything new”, she wrote. The woman added that it was very easy to handle the entire process herself.

“Btw. In the event, your helper turns out to be not the right fit. Sending her back and finding a new one will still be cheaper than paying an agent. Plus the insurance and security bond gets refunded if it’s within 3 months. You can do this entire process of bringing a helper in yourself like 5 times and it’s still cheaper than an agent. Mine is pretty good so far”, she wrote.

Here’s what netizens who commented on her post said:

