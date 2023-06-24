Maid says her employer slapped her and pulled her hair, doesn’t pay her full salary, and agency wants $4K to send her back

SINGAPORE: The friend of a domestic helper took to social media to share her companion’s dire situation.

In an anonymous post to a support group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the maid’s friend shared that the helper was abused by her employer. She said that the maid did not receive her monthly salary in fully and that her employers would deduct her pay for little mistakes that she might make. “her employer is Indian family and they slap and pull her hair hardly, she fell so hurt but can’t help herself, they don’t allow her use hand phone. Any advice how can I help her ,I am worried something bad will happen to her”, the friend wrote.

The helper was likely Burmese, and because she had been with her employers for about a year, the friend wrote that the agency did not want to help her get a transfer or go back to her transfer. To send her back, the friend said that the agency wanted $4,000. “How is that possible her deduction is over very long ago and ask her to pay $4000 .please help me my friend is need help”, the woman wrote.

Netizens who commented on the post were unbiased and asked the maid’s friend for proof and evidence to submit to the Manpower Ministry (MOM). Others also urged her to ask her friend to contact the police.

Here’s what they wrote.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg