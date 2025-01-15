Effective communication is the backbone of any successful workplace, but when it breaks down, it can lead to conflicts, frustration, and even damaged relationships.

In a CNBC article, Shizu Okusa, the founder and CEO of wellness company Apothékary, believes that poor communication, particularly in moments of disagreement, is one of the biggest red flags in professional environments.

Here’s why addressing conflict the right way matters and how you can improve communication in your workplace.

The problem with public criticism

One of the most damaging behaviours in the workplace is when someone publicly criticizes a colleague during a meeting or in front of others. Okusa explains that these situations rarely foster constructive dialogue and often escalate conflict.

Calling someone out in a meeting, especially when others are present, can make employees feel embarrassed or alienated, furthering division rather than resolving issues.

Okusa, whose company saw $20 million in revenue in just nine months last year, cautions against this approach. “When something bad happens, it could be really easy to hop on a meeting with many other people and [call someone out],” she says.

“But that never goes well.” Publicly embarrassing someone can lead to a toxic atmosphere, worsen the conflict, and potentially raise HR concerns about a hostile work environment.

The importance of “calling in” instead of “calling out”

Instead of public reprimands, Okusa recommends the practice of “calling people in”—inviting them to discuss concerns privately. A one-on-one conversation allows for an open, respectful dialogue without the added pressure of an audience.

This approach prevents further escalation and demonstrates a commitment to resolving issues in a more productive, understanding way. Okusa emphasizes that communication failures often stem from poor delivery or lack of context.

“Most things fail because of poor communication,” she says. Managers, in particular, need to set a positive example by creating an environment where feedback is given thoughtfully and respectfully, ultimately benefiting the entire team.

How to handle conflicts professionally

When a disagreement arises, it’s important to approach the situation thoughtfully and professionally.

Career expert Carolyn Kleiman advises against confronting colleagues in a public forum. Instead, if there’s an issue, arrange a private meeting to discuss your concerns in a calm, respectful manner.

For example, if a colleague consistently procrastinates while you prefer to plan, it’s best to have a one-on-one conversation to align expectations.

If the issue involves a manager whose communication style isn’t effective, it’s important to document your concerns and bring them up in your next one-on-one meeting. Politely suggest ways to improve communication.

For instance, saying something like, “I’ve noticed that you tend to [give an example of poor communication], and it would be helpful if you could [suggest an alternative approach]” can open the door to a constructive conversation.

If a manager’s communication issues persist and affect the team, Harvard career advisor Gorick Ng recommends assuming positive intent but if necessary, escalating the issue to HR.

“No manager wakes up in the morning thinking, ‘How can I make my team’s life as miserable as possible?’” Ng says. Instead, most managers strive to accomplish goals and maintain a positive environment.

Direct, respectful communication

Workplace communication is crucial to maintaining a productive, harmonious environment.

Whether you’re dealing with a colleague or a manager, addressing issues thoughtfully and privately is key to resolving conflicts and improving collaboration.

By focusing on direct, respectful communication and avoiding public criticism, you can foster a more positive and effective work environment for everyone involved.