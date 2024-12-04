SINGAPORE: Employers in the city-state are encouraged to embrace flexible work arrangements (FWAs) to increase productivity, according to experts at a recent roundtable discussion moderated by The Straits Times.

With new guidelines that took effect on Dec 1, all companies, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), must fairly consider formal employee requests for flexible working options.

Fair consideration of requests

The revised guidelines outline that employers must carefully evaluate all FWA requests from employees. However, concerns over potential increased costs or impacts on service delivery may lead some employers to initially reject these requests.

Faith Li, general manager of the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep), acknowledged these concerns during the roundtable, noting that companies often fear additional financial burdens or decreased operational efficiency if employees are granted flexibility.

Flexibility as an opportunity for efficiency

Despite these concerns, other panellists at the event highlighted the potential benefits of FWAs. Aslam Sardar, CEO of the Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP), argued that flexible work should be seen as an opportunity to streamline operations and boost productivity.

“Organizations should look at ways to redesign jobs, incorporating technology or eliminating redundant tasks, to allow employees greater flexibility without compromising business efficiency,” Sardar explained.

The guidelines, which apply to employees who have completed their probation, cover a range of flexible arrangements beyond remote work, such as staggered hours, part-time positions, and job sharing.

Employee responsibilities, importance of communication

Under the new rules, employees are encouraged to submit formal FWA requests in writing, outlining the specifics such as duration, frequency, and reasons for the request.

Employers are not required to grant every request, but if a request is denied, they must provide a valid, business-related reason for the rejection.

Li emphasized the need for two-way communication and trust between employers and employees when discussing FWAs. She pointed out that employees should also be proactive in ensuring their work outcomes are maintained, even in a flexible setup.

Regular conversations with supervisors about performance expectations can help ensure the arrangement benefits both parties.

Role of empathy and trust in flexibility

Sardar underscored the importance of empathy and trust and noted that many employees may fear that their performance reviews could be negatively impacted by requesting FWAs.

Employers are urged to suspend judgment and offer reassurance during these discussions, especially as HR professionals can help bridge any gaps in understanding between staff and management.

Flexible work as a business advantage

While some SMEs initially expressed concerns about being required to offer FWAs, many have come to recognize the benefits of flexibility, according to Ang Yuit, president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (ASME).

He explained that FWAs can improve employee engagement and allow businesses to tap into a wider talent pool, including caregivers and those returning to work after career breaks.

For example, Royal Plaza on Scotts has successfully implemented FWAs for over a decade, providing flexible hours to staff members such as those returning from a career hiatus.

Juliana Ong, the hotel’s director of culture and human capital, shared that the hotel offers a range of flexible work options, including part-time schedules, remote work, and staggered hours, which have led to higher employee engagement and better customer satisfaction.

For companies like Royal Plaza on Scotts, success with FWAs is measured by high employee engagement scores and improved staff retention.

Ong reported that employee engagement levels have remained consistently high at 90% since implementing these arrangements, and happy employees often translate into satisfied customers.

Sardar noted that businesses can also track the effectiveness of FWAs through metrics like engagement scores and customer service ratings.

Supporting employers with resources and guidance

To assist employers who are new to implementing FWAs, Tafep offers a set of tripartite guidelines and free briefings. Since the beginning of 2024, over 3,000 employers have attended these briefings to learn how to adapt these policies to their business needs.

Ang advised employers to begin by assessing whether they already have an FWA policy in place and, if not, to use the guidelines as a starting point.

It is essential for employers to communicate what types of FWAs are available and appropriate for their businesses, ensuring that all employees understand their options.

With businesses adapting to these new guidelines, the overarching goal is to foster a work environment that balances flexibility with productivity.

As employers and employees engage in open dialogue and build trust, flexible work arrangements can become valuable for employee satisfaction and business success.