SINGAPORE: Minister for Education and Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing underlined that the government is aware of how important flexible work arrangements (FWAs) are to Singapore’s workforce.

He added that the Public Service is committed to implementing these types of arrangements to support the changing needs of employees in the city-state.

Mr Chan said this in a written reply to Member of Parliament Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim (Choa Chu Kang GRC) on Monday (Nov 11).

The MP had addressed the question to the Prime Minister and Minister for Finance in relation to the return to work full-time policies of more large companies in the private sector.

For example, Amazon and Grab require employees to be back in person five days a week.

Mr Abdul Rahim asked whether the Civil Service will continue to support flexible working arrangements.

He also asked if the government has conducted studies on the benefits of working from home on firms, giving the example of the environmental impact of lesser commuting and the financial impact of lower operating and rental fees.

The minister acknowledged the growing need for flexible work arrangements, especially with Singapore’s demographic changes and the evolving demands on its citizens due to an ageing society.

He added that these arrangements “are increasingly important in supporting working caregivers, encouraging workforce re-entry, sustaining labour force participation, and enhancing talent attraction and retention,” which was highlighted in the Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests (TG-FWAR).

Mr Chan noted that FWAs have additional benefits, including environmental ones, as the need for commuting decreases.

He reiterated Public Service’s commitment to implementing FWAs and added that by the end of the year, Public Service agencies will have procedures in place for reviewing formal FWA requests in line with the TG-FWAR.

However, flexible work arrangements in the Public Service sector do not mean the authorities are pivoting away from their commitment to deliver effective policies and services, the Minister said.

He cited the recently released Singapore Public Service Outcomes Review 2024, which shows the progress made “in key areas such as growing opportunities for all, strengthening the economy, ensuring high-quality and sustainable living environment, and safety and security.”

He also said that the implementation of FWAs within the public service will be monitored, and if necessary, adjustments to the approach will be made. /TISG

