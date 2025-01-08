CHINA: A controversial team-building activity has sparked outrage online after a company in China reportedly required its employees to eat fire as part of a confidence-building exercise.

The practice, which involves placing burning cotton buds in their mouths, has been criticized for its safety risks and infringement on employee rights, according to a recent South China Morning Post report.

Rongrong, a former employee at the education company based in Liaoning province, exposed the “unreasonable” activity on social media, describing how employees were pressured to participate despite their reluctance.

She shared her experience of feeling coerced to join the fire-eating stunt for fear of losing her job despite her discomfort with the practice.

According to experts, fire-eating is a skill typically performed by trained acrobats who control their breathing and the moisture in their mouths to extinguish the flames safely.

“It requires precise timing and expertise to avoid injury,” one user pointed out, highlighting the dangers involved in the activity.

The two-day team-building event, which took place at a company where Rongrong had worked for less than a year, involved 60 employees divided into six groups.

The goal was to demonstrate determination, teamwork, and a desire for success, according to the company. However, many felt the event crossed a line, with Rongrong admitting that it made her feel “degraded” rather than motivated.

The company, which has not yet responded to the allegations, is now facing legal scrutiny.

Rongrong plans to file a formal complaint with authorities, claiming the activity violated labour laws. According to Chinese law, companies can face penalties for imposing unreasonable or harmful practices on employees.

The incident has quickly gained attention on social media, with related posts amassing over 7.2 million views. The online community has condemned the activity, with some calling it a “disguised obedience test” and others accusing the company of abusing its power.

One user shared his own experience of a similar, dangerous team-building exercise, where employees were required to fall backwards from a height, trusting their colleagues to catch them.

In another case, employees were forced to crawl along a street at night as punishment for losing a game.

Reports of extreme and humiliating team-building activities have been circulating across China in recent years. In 2016, a company in eastern China made employees kiss rubbish bins and hug strangers in public to “boost their courage.”

As the public outcry grows, experts like Chen Pingfan, a lawyer from Hunan Furong Law Firm, are encouraging employees to use legal channels and public exposure to challenge such workplace practices.

“Protecting workers under labour laws still has a long way to go,” one online observer remarked.