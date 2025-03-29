South Korea: Where the government plays Cupid but singles refuse to be couples

SEOUL: The government is playing Cupid, but love and marriage are a tough sell in South Korea, reports the Wall Street Journal. Lee Eun-jin, a 31-year-old barista, is in no rush to convert from a single to a couple. In fact, her one abiding fear is that her parents will find out about the cash handouts and dating services that local governments are offering to reverse the falling birth rate.
“They will make me apply,” she says with a sigh — this single woman was not ready to fall in love and marry for the birth rate’s sake.
The authorities, however, continue to play Cupid despite holdouts against love and marriage like her.
State-sponsored dating has spread across the land in a desperate bid to promote marriage and children, but there has been no reversing the slump in fertility, which has sunk to an average of 0.75 children per woman. South Koreans are giving birth to only about a third of the children needed to keep the population level stable. It’s the country with the world’s lowest birth rate.
City governments have launched matchmaking services and other incentives to boost the birth rate. The national government has increased parental leave and cash pay-outs to newlyweds. Saha-gu, a district in South Korea’s second-largest city of Busan, offers singles who match around US$340 (S$460) to spend on dates at its events. Those who get married are awarded US$14,000, housing subsidies, and more cash to cover pregnancy-related expenses and international travel.
Churches and companies also chip in. Booyoung Group, a construction firm in Seoul, pays its employees roughly US$75,000 each time they have a baby. Yoido Full Gospel Church, one of the world’s largest congregations, gives its members $1,380 for each childbirth.
Nevertheless, many South Koreans remain impervious to the attractions of marriage.
According to a recent survey, three out of five working South Koreans think it’s OK not to marry. Rising living costs and the country’s notoriously long working hours deter many from starting a family.
Typically, men are more willing to take part in government dating programmes, but there is a shortage of women. Smaller counties have had to cancel matchmaking events when not enough women applied.
The events have a heartbreakingly low success rate. About 4,000 singles participated in matchmaking events organised by some 42 districts between 2022 and last August, but only 24 couples got married, according to lawmaker Lee Yeon-hee’s office.
Government matchmakers, nevertheless, determinedly go about their business.
Kim Seon-mi, who works at the district government office in Daegu, South Korea’s fourth largest city, visits romantic locations and decorates them with flowers and banners every other month. She invites 10 handpicked men and women from a pool of applicants and recruits a dating coach to help them fall in love. Her team’s matchmaking programmes have produced 179 marriages in nine years.
Kim Min-ki, a 38-year-old teacher, met his wife over six years ago through an official matchmaking programme in Daegu. She was also a teacher, and by the end of the day, they were discussing how many babies they wanted to have. They were married within six months, and now, they have a son. The city offered a lakeside public park for the wedding ceremony free of charge, but the couple booked a wedding hall./TISG
Featured image by Freepik (for illustration purposes only)