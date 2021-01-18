“Eh, don’t block the road guys, please” — Motorist tells cyclists confronting cabby

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A video has gone viral of a group of cyclists who are confronting a taxi driver being told not to block the road by the motorist behind them.

On Friday (Jan 15), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded dashboard camera footage taken the previous night of three cyclists along Cross Street. “This group of cyclists approached the Comfort taxi at the red light to tell the taxi driver off, only to be pushed to move on by cam-car driver,” the caption noted.

The video starts with the cyclists already engaged with the taxi driver as they take up the centre lane of the road during a red light.

The motorist in the vehicle behind them, which has the dashboard camera recording the incident, can be heard honking at the group.

- Advertisement -

He then says: “Eh, don’t block the road guys, please.”

Two of the cyclists seem to gesture to the driver that they are at a red light.

“Just move first, move,” said the driver as there was a gap between the cyclists and the first vehicle at the junction. After a few more comments from one of the cyclists, the driver replied: “Ok, thank you, enjoy.”

A longer version of the video shows the cyclists approaching the taxi from the left and middle lanes of the road.

As everyone moves off when the lights turn green, a white sedan can be seen having difficulty moving from the left into the centre lane because of the presence of the cyclists. As he drives forward, the motorist gives one of the cyclists, who is in front of him, another honk. The group is seen moving to the far-left lane.

With more than 410 comments and 200 shares, members of the online community urged the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to revise road rules as cases of errant cyclists increase.

“Time for LTA to look at the problems many cyclists are causing on the roads right now,” said Facebook user Ridzuan Osman. “Some of them completely disregard their safety and that of others, thinking that they can cycle anywhere they want on the road. Need to catch them and fine them, the law cannot go easy on them!”

“Can’t track cyclists, so they tend to misbehave. Should issue them licence plates and make them take up insurance,” added a netizen.

“As a cyclist and a driver, I would like more enforcement on the roads to get these types of cyclists off the road. Not riding in the proper lane, no signalling when changing lanes… they are a danger not just to others but to themselves as well,” said Facebook user Joseph Lee.

/TISG

Read related: Stationary cyclist inside junction’s yellow box flashes finger at truck driver who almost hit him