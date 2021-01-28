Eddie Peng rubbishes claims that he is dating Danson Tang

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Recently the Internet was abuzz after an unfounded rumour that 28-year-old Taiwanese actor Eddie Peng is dating 36-year-old Taiwanese singer and actor Danson Tang. It was also claimed that their same-sex relationship would go public. It was rumoured that Peng would announce his relationship with Tang first and that both of them hope everyone will give their blessing.

Peng’s label issued a statement on Chinese platform Weibo that the rumour had “seriously damaged his rights and interests.” According to Hype.my on January 27, legal action will be taken against those who circulate such malicious rumours regarding Peng and plead for the false information to be deleted.

This baseless gossip has also angered Peng so much that he went onto the Chinese social media platform to tell the rumour mongers off by saying, “Fake. Lame. Rotten to the core.”

Tang’s agency has also debunked the rumours. It has been reported that Tang is already in a relationship since June 2020 with a hapa model and actress named Becky Su. This is not the first time that Peng has been rumoured to be gay. In 2017, it was rumoured that Peng was in a same-sex relationship with Chinese venture capitalist Zhang Lei. The news was proven as false.

It is intriguing how all these rumours began. Peng and Tang are known to be close friends, encouraging and supporting each other throughout their careers as celebrities, dating back to 10 years ago. Their close friendship may have been mistaken as a love relationship.

Born on March 24, 1982, Eddie Peng Yu-Yan is a Taiwanese actor, singer and model.

Peng began his career when he was cast as in Tomorrow by director Yang Daqing during a summer vacation in Taiwan. The drama is adapted from the Japanese manga series Asunaro Hakusho, written by Fumi Saimon.

Peng built a teenage fan following after the romantic comedy gained popularity. In 2003, he took on his first leading role in the Taiwanese drama Scent of Love, which tells the story of two star-crossed lovers who transcend life and death to find one another in their many reincarnations.

In 2005, he starred in the idol drama When Dolphin Met Cat, portraying an autistic youth. To prepare himself for the filming, Peng took one month to learn how to interact with dolphins from a trained instructor. He then starred in Chinese xianxia drama Chinese Paladin and wuxia drama The Young Warriors, which were extremely popular during their run and led to increased recognition for him in the Mainland.

