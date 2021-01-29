Selena Gomez releases Spanish language EP

- Advertisement -

Selena Gomez, 28, has just announced her much-anticipated Spanish-language EP, Revelación, which is scheduled to be launched on March 12.

The singer recently released her first track De Una Vez. The track will accompany Baila Conmigo which will be released on Friday, January 29. Gomez has been teasing fans with the Spanish project for over a decade, as reported by Daily Mail on January 27.

Gomez posted the news on social media on Thursday: ‘REVELACIÓN, my first ever Spanish EP, is out March 12. Preorder it tomorrow at 9 pm PT.’ Gomez accompanied the announcement with a photo of herself in a red gown with two chairs draped in pink cloth. Her hair was in an elaborate braid adorned with a red ribbon that featured a gold chain.

Gomez also shared a sneak peek of the album’s cover and an accompanying poster, – both exclusively available at Target – on Twitter which showed her in all black with an enormous floral headpiece.

- Advertisement -

‘Here’s a first look at the @target exclusive REVELACIÓN CD and poster, available for Preorder Friday!’ Gomez wrote. First mentioning the project in 2011, she tweeted ‘Can’t wait for y’all to hear the Spanish record 😉 it’s sounding so cool.’

Gomez has kept quiet about the project for years and fans started to speculate that the impending project was finally arriving after various murals popped up around Sayulita, Mexico in mid-January. Fans flooded Twitter with photos of the colourful murals being painted on the same week she dropped De Una Vez, also teasing Baila Conmigo with Rauw Alejandro and Tainy.

Gomez shared with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in a January 11 interview, ahead of Wednesday’s announcement of the album:

‘This has been something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, working on a Spanish project, because I’m so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen.’

She continued, ‘I feel like it’s the perfect timing. Just with all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things, you know?’

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: