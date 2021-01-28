Elliot Page announces divorce from Emma Portner

- Advertisement -

Manhattan — After three years of marriage, 33-year-old transgender actor Elliot Page has filed for divorce from partner Emma Portner, Buzzfeed reported on January 27. Buzzfeed quoted TMZ as saying that the Umbrella Academy star has just submitted the legal documents in Manhattan seeking the dissolution of his marriage.

The former couple released a joint statement to the Hollywood Reporter saying, “After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer. We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

It has been two months since Page came out as transgender. Portner publicly supported her husband at the time. She shared his letter on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “I am so proud of Elliot. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.”

- Advertisement -

Born on February 21, 1987, Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page is a Canadian actor and producer. He first became known for his role in the film and television series Pit Pony (1997–2000), for which he won a Young Artist Award, and for recurring roles in Trailer Park Boys (2002) and ReGenesis (2004). Page also received recognition for his role in the film Hard Candy (2005), and won a Austin Film Critics Association’s Award.

Page had his cinematic breakthrough with the title role in Jason Reitman’s film Juno (2007), earning nominations for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, a Critics’ Choice Award, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. He earned praise for roles in The Tracey Fragments (2007), Whip It (2009), Super (2010), Inception (2010), and Tallulah (2016). Page portrayed Kitty Pryde in the X-Men films The Last Stand (2006) and Days of Future Past (2014), produced the film Freeheld (2015) in which he also starred, and made his directorial debut with the documentary There’s Something in the Water (2019).

He provided voice acting and motion-capture acting for the main character in the video game Beyond: Two Souls (2013). Since 2019, he has portrayed Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

Page publicly came out as a gay woman in February 2014 and subsequently as transgender in December 2020.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: