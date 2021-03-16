International COVID 19 Drunk ang mohs dance and party at Robertson Quay, flouting social distancing...

Drunk ang mohs dance and party at Robertson Quay, flouting social distancing rules

Six had work passes revoked last year for flouting safe distancing rules at Robertson Quay

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID 19Home News
- Advertisement -

A group of men and women were seen drunkenly dancing and partying at Robertson Quay over the weekend.

In videos widely circulated on social media, there were more than 10 people dancing together on Saturday (Mar 13) while not wearing their face masks. They were seen consuming alcohol while they danced at a bar at Robertson Quay.

The 30-second clip showed tables that were spaced apart, but people that had gathered together.

Also read: Group of ang mohs flouts safe distancing rules at Lazarus island yacht party

Initially, only about four people started dancing but not long after, there were others who joined in.

- Advertisement -

The video seemed to have been taken by someone in a restaurant opposite where the dancing took place.

Seven people were fined in June last year over their involvement in an incident last May when groups of people were seen flouting safe distancing rules in Robertson Quay during the circuit breaker.

Six of them also had their work passes revoked by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and were banned from working here again. The ministry did not say which six were banned.

The seven had each pleaded guilty to one count of breaching circuit breaker regulations on May 16.

Photographs of crowds along Robertson Quay, which showed people failing to keep a safe distance of 1m from one another, went viral last month. Most of the people photographed were not wearing masks, while some had their masks lowered as they spoke to one another.

A group of men and women were seen flouting safe-distancing measures while on a yacht at Lazarus Island on Dec 26 last year. The first two members of the group to face the court — Singapore permanent resident Mark Lau San Mao, 30, and Briton Amy Grace Ropner, 28 — pleaded guilty on Mar 1 to exceeding the maximum group size allowed. They were fined S$3,000 each.

Lau, a Hong Kong citizen, and Ropner are in a relationship and live together. They were the first among the 10 accused to be convicted.

The others, all Britons, have also been charged and their cases are pending.

From Dec 28 last year, Singapore has allowed gatherings of up to eight people as part of the third and final phase of its reopening. /TISG

Also read: First two out of group of ang mohs and foreigners fined over yacht party near Lazarus Island

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Unleash The Roar: Worthy goal – or just another pipe dream?

Here we go again. And, truly, I wish the Football Association of Singapore well with its ambitious Unleash The Roar project to get Singapore into the FIFA World Cup 2034 finals. You may wonder why 2034. For those who are not...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore recalls eggs from M’sian farm due to presence of Salmonella bacteria

Singapore – Several importers were directed by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Friday (Mar 12) to recall eggs from a farm in Malaysia after detecting the presence of Salmonella Enteritidis (SE) in the eggs. SFA announced in a media release on...
View Post
Featured News

SPP celebrates Chiam See Tong’s 86th birthday

Singapore—On Friday morning (Mar 12), the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) posted a photo of veteran opposition leader Mr Chiam See Tong, along with the caption: “Join us in wishing Mr Chiam a very Happy Birthday!” Mr Chiam was born on March 12,...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent