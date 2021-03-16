Drunk ang mohs dance and party at Robertson Quay, flouting social distancing rules

- Advertisement -

A group of men and women were seen drunkenly dancing and partying at Robertson Quay over the weekend.

In videos widely circulated on social media, there were more than 10 people dancing together on Saturday (Mar 13) while not wearing their face masks. They were seen consuming alcohol while they danced at a bar at Robertson Quay.

The 30-second clip showed tables that were spaced apart, but people that had gathered together.

Initially, only about four people started dancing but not long after, there were others who joined in.

The video seemed to have been taken by someone in a restaurant opposite where the dancing took place.

Seven people were fined in June last year over their involvement in an incident last May when groups of people were seen flouting safe distancing rules in Robertson Quay during the circuit breaker.

Six of them also had their work passes revoked by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and were banned from working here again. The ministry did not say which six were banned.

The seven had each pleaded guilty to one count of breaching circuit breaker regulations on May 16.

Photographs of crowds along Robertson Quay, which showed people failing to keep a safe distance of 1m from one another, went viral last month. Most of the people photographed were not wearing masks, while some had their masks lowered as they spoke to one another.

A group of men and women were seen flouting safe-distancing measures while on a yacht at Lazarus Island on Dec 26 last year. The first two members of the group to face the court — Singapore permanent resident Mark Lau San Mao, 30, and Briton Amy Grace Ropner, 28 — pleaded guilty on Mar 1 to exceeding the maximum group size allowed. They were fined S$3,000 each.

Lau, a Hong Kong citizen, and Ropner are in a relationship and live together. They were the first among the 10 accused to be convicted.

The others, all Britons, have also been charged and their cases are pending.

From Dec 28 last year, Singapore has allowed gatherings of up to eight people as part of the third and final phase of its reopening. /TISG

