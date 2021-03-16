PSP Women’s Wing shares the story of single mother Joyce Lee

- Advertisement -

Singapore — In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Progress Singapore Party’s Women’s Wing shared the story of single mother Joyce Lee, a working single mother with three kids who overcame abusive relationships to find self-love and provide a loving home for her family.

When asked what were the greatest misconceptions people have about single mothers, she replied, “Single moms are viewed as failures, and fall short of morals or character to end up being a single mom.” She explained that there is still negativity when she tells people that she is a single mother.

She also spoke about her hardships; how, after she had her first child, she wished there was somebody there to comfort her when she was struggling. ‘Even though I tried to be so strong, inside I’m not that strong,’ she revealed.

“‘My motivation is my kids,” she said when asked about her experience as a single mother.

Ms Lee shared that after her divorce, she felt very little self-worth, constantly wondering, “What is there to love about myself?” However, she revealed that her children have been very helpful in giving her the motivation to continue. Seeing how much they love her taught her to love herself.

She advises other women who may be struggling with difficulties in their relationships or motherhood to learn to speak up, feel more connected with each other, and know that they are not alone.

The PSP Women’s Wing hopes to bring awareness and break down stereotypes against single mothers and nontraditional families. In solidarity with single mothers, they believe that public housing and family benefits should be equalised for all Singaporean families.

Denise Teh is an intern at The Independent SG. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

