Driver arrested after goods on his trailer hit flyover on AYE causing traffic jam

Singapore – A trailer lorry driver was arrested by police after goods on his trailer hit a flyover on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Monday (Jan 18), causing a traffic jam.

Singapore roads accident.com Facebook page reported on Monday about a 45-year-old driver getting arrested for colliding into a public structure and for “driving a heavy motor vehicle with a height exceeding 4.5 metres without an escort.”

The police were alerted to the accident which happened under the Clementi flyover on AYE towards the Marine Coastal Expressway at about 7 am.

It was noted in the post that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) reported one person with minor injuries but rejected being taken to the hospital for medical assistance.

The accident also resulted in a traffic jam in the area, eventually affecting all lanes.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the accident on its Twitter account that morning advising motorists to avoid lane three of the expressway.

By 1:09 pm, LTA tweeted that the incident has caused congestion reaching until the Jurong Town Hall exit and by 2:39 pm, another tweet was posted advising motorists to avoid lanes one, two and three, or all lanes of the expressway.

It was reported by straitstimes.com that AYE was fully reopened and passable at about 5:30 pm.

In a todayonline.com report, LTA confirmed conducting inspections of the Clementi flyover, noting its structural integrity has not been compromised. The flyover remains safe for public use.

According to LTA’s One Motoring website, vehicles with a height that exceeds 4.5 metres should apply for a police escort. “Depending on the width of the vehicle and the roads you intend to travel on, you must also apply to LTA for an oversized vehicle movement (OVM) permit to drive an oversized vehicle on the road,” read the advisory. /TISG

