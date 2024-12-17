SINGAPORE: An honest rojak stall owner took to social media to tell an unknown customer who paid 10 times more than their actual bill that their refund was on the way and that they did not need to ask for it in person.

This caused netizens to praise him, with some even saying they would go out of their way to visit the rojak stall.

On the popular Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook page, Victor Goh, the owner of Crispy Rojak at Chinatown Complex #02-195, assured the customer that he had nothing to worry about.

The incident occurred on Dec 24, when the customer had inadvertently paid $100 via NETS QR for his $10 Crispy Rojak.

“Please know that your refund of $90 is on the way; no need to come down personally,” wrote Mr Goh, who also reminded the customer, as well as perhaps everyone else, to “please exercise more care when using QR payment.”

On a lighter note, he also wrote, “Don’t give me Christmas Ang Pow ah. Thank you!”

Mr Goh added a screenshot of an email he had written to NETS advising the payment service of his customer’s overpayment. In it, he also asked NETS how he could return the customer’s $90.

He also wrote that as the Netsbiz app does not allow screenshots, he attached a photo of the transaction in question to his email to NETS.

His post has since been liked and shared, and many commenters applauded him for his honesty. “If there are more of you, the world will be a better place,” wrote one netizen.

Another wrote that he wished all vendors would be as honest as Mr Goh and as transparent about the incident as he had been. “Must go to this Crispy rojak!!!” he added.

Another netizen wrote that it was heartwarming to hear about Mr Goh’s kindness and added that he would visit his rojak stall soon. “Your business is here to stay with that kind gesture and honesty,” wrote another.

One wrote, however, that when he had overpaid at a stall at Newton Hawker Center, his request for a refund was refused.

When a netizen asked Mr Goh how he initiated a refund through NETS, he explained that this needs to be done through NETS itself and not the app, and NETS will return the money to the person needing the refund. /TISG

