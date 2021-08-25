- Advertisement -

Singapore — A man took to social media out of gratitude toward the ComfortDelgro taxi driver who ended up giving him a free trip after he could not process a cashless payment.

The passenger, Arun, praised his kindhearted cabby and said, via the Good for you Singapore Facebook page on Tuesday (Aug 24), that the ComfortDelgro driver “deserves to be recognised!”

Arun was on his way to work last Sunday (Aug 22) and hopped into a ComfortDelgro Taxi cab with licence plate SHD3779B for his trip from Bedok to Loyang.

The trip was not very long, as the cabby drove Arun only 7.4 kilometres, and did not cost much, as the whole fare was only $8.32.

But it wasn’t about the amount as much as it was about the kindness the cabby extended.

At that time, Arun happened to not have any cash on him, and inquired whether the cabby would accept cashless payment.

Unfortunately, the payment terminal of the vehicle was unable to connect to the network, and so the transaction could not be completed.

Not wishing to shortchange the driver, Arun then asked if they could pass by an ATM on the way to his workplace, but there were none, the cabby said.

Arun also tried to pay via PayNow, but the cabby has yet to register for this.

To Arun’s surprise, as the taxi approached his workplace, the cabby told him “not to worry about it and just treat it as a free trip.”

The passenger endeavoured to ask for the cabby’s cellphone number, but the driver refused.

The driver also gave Arun a receipt “so he can make a claim at work”.

Many netizens commenting on the story in mothership.sg praised the taxi driver for extending kindness amid the hardships of the ongoing pandemic.

Other netizens, however, commented with a reminder to bring cash despite digital payment channels, for instances such as these.

/TISG

