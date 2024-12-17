SINGAPORE: After a man, upset that a young couple and their toddler daughter took up several seats on the bus, posted their picture in a popular social media group, other commenters defended the family, saying they saw nothing wrong with what they did.

On the Complaint Singapore Facebook group page on Monday (Dec 16), the man wrote that he had taken the bus service 410G from Bishan to Sin Ming Rd when he saw the family taking four seats.

The father and mother sat with their young daughter on her mother’s lap.

However, what upset the man was that the mum’s handbag was on another seat, and their child’s foldable stroller was blocking another. According to him, the bus was quite crowded at the time.

“Very very disappointed seeing their actions (in a) first class nation. Terrible class citizens,” he wrote.

Other group members, however, were quick to defend the family, with one man even saying he would praise them instead of complaining.

Most people who saw the family would not say anything as they would see that the family has many belongings with them, and it’s very likely that they put them on and near the seats so that these items would not block the aisle on the bus.

Others agreed that it is better to put one’s belongings on seats rather than to block other passengers. Another called out the man, saying that an attitude like his would not make Singapore better.

One commenter pointed out that from the appearance of the photo, the bus did not look crowded.

Others reprimanded the man for posting a picture on social media of the father, mother, and their child without their consent. “So taking pictures of the others is a very 1st class thing to do?” wrote one netizen.

Others criticized him for his entitled attitude, asking him where he expected the family to put their belongings. “You know how to count?” one asked sarcastically.

Indeed, anyone who has ever travelled with small children will know that it requires people to carry bulky items such as strollers and car seats, diaper bags, food bags, and the like.

“I see you don’t know how it feels to have a toddler and pram,” one observed. Another wrote that if he saw a family with a young child carrying many bags, he would give up his seat for them. /TISG

