Donald Trump facing trial over “hush money” for alleged mistress during Melania’s pregnancy 

ByAsir F

May 16, 2024
Trump Hush Money

Donald Trump faces a criminal trial not for paying hush money to his mistresses during Melania’s pregnancy but for potentially influencing the 2016 election. Rebecca Manochio, his former junior accountant, testified in the ongoing trial. 

She admitted to sending checks to his bodyguard, Keith Schiller, without understanding the purpose. This lack of clarity raises concerns about Trump’s financial practices. Manochio, who served in the Trump Organization, appeared to safeguard the former president’s interests. 

However, her testimony highlights potential irregularities in Trump’s financial operations. The trial sheds light on questionable practices within Trump’s inner circle, posing significant legal challenges for the former president.

Donald Trump facing trial over “hush money” for alleged mistress 

Furthermore, liberals find that Trump’s gag order for this whole ordeal is a win for justice. Conservatives are viewing this as otherwise. It appears that liberals feel that the former President is delaying justice and should be paying for his crimes. These allegations are still allegations as there is no confirmed judgment on it. 

 

Additionally, GOP supporters claim that Trump does not have access to a fair trial. It is important that every American has a fair fight while in the court of law, this is the thoughts of the conservative American. On this end of the spectrum, they feel that the former President is wrongly accused of something he did not do.

