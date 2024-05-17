;
Conservatives blaming DEI for surgeon twerking and dancing during surgery 

ByAsir F

May 17, 2024
conservatives-blaming-dei-for-surgeon-twerking-and-dancing-during-surgery 

DEI Surgeon

A viral video of a surgeon twerking and dancing during a surgery sparks a sentiment among the conservatives in the United States. Furthermore, X users are blaming the DEI policy for making things like these possible. However, the incident occurred in 2018, before the mass implementation of that particular policy.  

According to CBS News, Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte, known for her dancing and singing antics during surgeries, faces lawsuits from seven patients alleging negligence, with scars as evidence. One patient, Icilma Cornelius, suffered permanent brain damage after liposuction in 2016.

Her son, Ojay Liburb, shocked by videos showing the doctor’s distractions, questions her focus on patients. Despite settling four malpractice suits, Davis-Boutte denies wrongdoing. However, Georgia’s medical board suspended her license, citing threats to public safety and failure to meet minimal standards. 

Paramedics struggled to transport Cornelius during her cardiac arrest from Davis-Boutte’s clinic, highlighting concerns over patient care and practitioner accountability.

DEI blamed for surgeon twerking and dancing during surgery 

 

Additionally, X users are pointing out the fact that the surgeon was not only dancing and twerking, but her hands appear to be contaminating the patient. This is in lieu of the fact that she was touching her face while wearing her medical gloves. For the most part, X users are angry seeing this. 

 

Furthermore, others state that the unfortunate patient is probably paying $500,000 for this level of quality. Whatever it is, having a surgeon dancing for a TikTok video while performing surgery is something that should not be normalized according to X users. 

Conservatives calling out NY Port Authority for blocking businesses for being White owned 

