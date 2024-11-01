SINGAPORE: A netizen took to a Complaint group on Thursday (Oct 31) to express his disappointment over the portion of a pancake and sausage meal at a fast-food restaurant.

After ordering a breakfast meal at a well-known fast-food chain, an unhappy customer shared his disappointment over the serving size of the meal. “Hotcakes and sausage…” he said. “I can’t believe the hotcake has super shrunk in size! And (it) costs even more now!”

The customer also shared photos of the meal, which included three pieces of pancakes and a serving of sausage.

In response to the complaint, a handful of Singaporeans shared the sentiments of the writer. “Their big breakfast is no longer big and they still call it ‘big breakfast’,” said one.

Another mentioned shrinkflation, an economic phenomenon wherein a product shrinks in size or quantity with no change in price. “Every thing in everywhere (has) shrunk,” the comment read. “These days you are paying more and the food size is smaller.”

“Sizes about the same,” pointed a third. “Cost increased, inevitable because it is in Singapore as many stuff’s costs are rising rapidly.”

Still, a fourth joked that the serving is the fast-food chain’s way of helping customers cut on calories. “Lower calorie version,” the comment read. “(They) care for you.”

This is not the first time a meal on the fast-food restaurant’s menu made the news for its serving size. Back in March, a “big” breakfast order got many online users talking after a customer shared a photo of his meal, which did not fill the container it was served in.

“At least shrink the box so it doesn’t look this sad,” the online user wrote in a forum.

The photo showed two stacked buns, a sausage patty, and some scrambled egg. Many did not find the meal to be “big.”

