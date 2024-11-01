SINGAPORE: After a netizen took to a complaint forum on Thursday (Oct 31) sharing photos of passengers propping their feet up on a bus and hinting that the bus driver should make his rounds to tell them off, a couple of Singaporeans pointed out that fellow passengers can take it upon themselves to call out such behaviour

“SBS driver can’t see from his mirror,” the post read. “He needs to walk past the seats.” Included in the post were photos of two female passengers who had their feet propped up on a bus partition right in front of their seats.

In response to the post, however, many pointed out that other passengers can be the ones to address such incidents. “For such things, no need to involve the bus captain,” said one. “As a good citizen, you can just tell the two ladies off.”

Online users respond and turn the tables

Others turned the tables and called out the Internet user for not being the one to take action and expecting the bus conductor to do it. “You saw it…why not go tell the bus captain instead of hiding in one corner to secretly take a photo?” asked one.

“You think bus captains have free time like you,” another said.

Still, a third pointed out, “You mean he needs to stop the bus every time to check all this then when you reach your destination late, you will complain about the driver?”

“That is nothing bro,” said a fourth. “It is nothing to brag about…it doesn’t affect anyone if they put their feet there. Posting here also doesn’t change a better future or even save the world…how does this concern you? There are more important things that need to be done than showing people this which doesn’t benefit anything at all.”

In recent news, there have also been other incidents of such behaviour on public transportation, such as a man who took off his shoes on the train. The post sparked debate among commenters, some calling for more tolerance and understanding towards others.