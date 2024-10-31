SINGAPORE: A Facebook user did not hide his disgust when he saw a man had removed his shoes in an MRT carriage, posting a picture of the man’s feet and writing:

“The air in the carriage has been polluted” in the caption.

梁智茪 posted the photo on the Complaint Singapore page on Oct 23, which shows a man seated on the train looking at his mobile phone while only in sock-clad feet, with the shoes he removed positioned beside his feet.

The post sparked a debate, with some commenters calling on the post author and others to be more tolerant and understanding.

One woman wrote that “unless it smells,” it’s all right for people “to air their socks and feet,” which can sometimes get wet from the rain.

And when another woman replied that this is “not a nice thing to do in public,” the original commenter doubled down, implying there is nothing wrong with it, “as long it doesn’t bother anyone (other than the sight issue).”

Others chalked it up to cultural differences, with one netizen saying they just walk away when this happens.

One woman asked the post author, “But why does it bother you unless you’re sitting beside him?” “If it doesn’t stink, it’s okay. In my office, we also remove our shoes due to carpet,” another wrote.

Some argued it would have been better to talk to the man directly about his complaint than to post his photo on social media.

“It’s never a perfect world… learn to live,” a group member chimed in.

One commenter also made an interesting point: “The difference between someone who took off their covered shoes and a person wearing slippers is very grey.

I’ll shift away if this person’s feet are smelly. Anyone brave enough should tell him straight too…”

This is hardly the first time this has happened in public transport, as some in Singapore are known to take their shoes off for greater comfort.

The Independent Singapore has contacted the post author for further comments. /TISG

