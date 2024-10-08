SINGAPORE: Nowadays, people everywhere use cameras on their mobile phones to catch snapshots of others behaving badly, so everyone should watch what they’re doing.

One woman was quite distressed when she saw another female passenger putting her feet up on the bus, to the point of addressing the Land Transport Authority in her post.

On the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, Neo Hui Jing implied that the woman puts her feet up on the “seats, handles, (and) armrests” when she boards the bus. “So inconsiderate,” added Ms Neo.

She said she only received a scolding from the woman while attempting to stop her bad behaviour, and nothing was resolved.

Ms Neo put up two photos along with her post. One shows a woman leaning back into her seat while using her mobile phone. She raised her feet, clad in long black socks, to fully get comfortable.

Her left foot was on the seat across from her, with her foot resting against a large tote bag, presumably her own. She placed her right foot, meanwhile, on the armrest of the seat across from her, with her ankle balanced lightly.

In the second photo, only the woman’s legs and feet can be seen on the seat and armrest across from her.

Commenters on Ms Neo’s post were just as unhappy with the woman passenger’s poor manners on public transportation as she was. When someone asked the post author which bus it had been where the woman put up her feet, she answered that it was number 180.

A Facebook user suggested that the woman may have mental problems. Ms Neo, however, said she did not think so, writing that the woman spoke English very well.

However, a commenter responded to explain that, “Her English is good, but she has a mental problem. She worked once for us before.”

Another commenter quipped that he would give the woman a taste of her own medicine by wearing smelly socks and putting his feet up near her.

Others said the woman could be reported to the police or the LTA.

The woman appears to be a repeat offender, as she seems to be the same one who has been featured in the news before, and one commenter posted a link to a Lianhe Zaobao article from October 2023 about a woman who had done the same thing.

Another joked that she was “pretending she is on business class flight” and advised the post author to leave her alone.

The Independent Singapore has contacted Ms Neo for further comments and updates. /TISG

