SINGAPORE: Online user Wangan Bryan got a laugh out of Singaporeans on Wednesday (Oct 30) after he shared photos of a rather unexpected event while out on his bike. The photos showed the aftermath of a pigeon releasing droppings on him while he was out for a ride. Many Singaporeans were entertained, with a handful referring to the superstition involving luck and pigeon droppings.

“This isn’t the first time I was (soiled) by a pigeon!” the online user wrote. “Look closely at my right thigh, flip flop, round eyeglasses and bike helmet.”

Attached to the post were photos of the aftermath of a pigeon releasing its droppings over the cyclist.

Bird droppings considered a sign of prosperity and good luck

According to Birdtipper, in many cultures, bird droppings are actually considered a sign of good fortune, especially if it falls on a person.

In some cultures, it is seen as a symbol of riches and is believed to bring prosperity to one’s finances. In others, it is a sign of fertility, just as bird droppings are used as fertiliser for soil.

Still, in other cultures, bird droppings are seen as a symbol of a change or transition that is about to take place in one’s life.

In parts of Asia, people believe that when a bird’s droppings fall on a person, it is a sign of good luck in the coming year. Thus, despite being seen as a nuisance by many, there is also a brighter side to bird droppings, especially among people who believe in superstitions surrounding luck and good fortune.

Many online users made reference to the superstition, telling the man that he was lucky, with a handful encouraging him to take a shot at the lottery.

According to the National Parks Board, however, one of the reasons why pigeons are a problem in Singapore is that they can play a role in the spread of diseases through droppings that are contaminated.