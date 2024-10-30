SINGAPORE: A Singaporean woman ignited a social media firestorm after publicly shaming local men for not owning cars.

Posting anonymously on SGWhispers on Sunday (Oct 27), the woman expressed her frustration with men she met through dating apps who, to her disappointment, ‘did not have cars to pick her up for dates.’

Instead, they offered alternatives like public transportation or booking a Grab from her location—options that didn’t meet her standards.

She went on to say that if men couldn’t afford a car, they should prioritize their careers over dating.

“Seriously, what’s wrong with SG guys?” she asked. “If you are too broke to own a car, please don’t bother dating us and focus on your work first.”

The post quickly gained traction online, drawing a flood of reactions from netizens who found her comments entitled and materialistic.

One netizen sharply responded, “If you think it’s easy to earn S$100K to buy a piece of paper just to drive you around, then you should either:

1. Lead by example and show them how. Or 2. Go find a driver as a boyfriend to fulfil your want.”

Someone else added, “If they own a car, they probably don’t need dating apps. If you want to date a car owner, you should at least be on their level; focus on working to own one yourself first.”

Several others joined in, sharing their experiences of knowing wealthy individuals—including company higher-ups—who choose not to own cars despite having the means to do so.

One netizen expressed, “You’re so shallow! I’ve seen people who work as directors take the MRT and bus to work, eating cheap economic rice. Rich, doesn’t mean you need to drive?!

Being rich in character and at heart matters more than superficial things like that, little girl.”

What traits to look for in a man:

Rather than focusing on a man’s wealth, scientists suggest you look for these six qualities instead:

1. Intelligence

A study from Jaako Aspara and his team at the Hanken School of Economics in Finland found that smarter guys are more likely to succeed in their careers, which often translates into greater financial stability over time, and less likely to cheat on their partners.

2. Good Sense of Humor

Who wouldn’t want a partner who can brighten up a gloomy situation or lift your spirits when you’re feeling down?

Research conducted by Greengross and Miller shows that men with a great sense of humour often possess other positive traits, like intelligence and creativity, which could be passed on to their children.

3. Supportive

When women get married, they give up their careers because their husbands expect them to quit and stay home to take care of the kids.

So, early on in your dating phase, it’s a good idea to ask your date how supportive he’ll be of your career down the line. Also, pay attention to whether he celebrates your achievements and takes pride in your success.

As per the study done by Stone and Lovejoy about ‘Fast track women and the choice to stay home,’ two-thirds of women cited their husbands as a deciding factor when they decided to leave their jobs.

4. Emotionally intelligent

This trait is extremely crucial to building a healthy relationship. When you’re in the middle of a fight, would you prefer a partner who yells, criticizes, gaslights, or shifts the blame onto you?

Or would you rather have someone who can remain calm and rational?

5. Commitment

Rather than compatibility, Dr Ted Huston of the University of Texas found that couples who ‘are willing to put in the work’ last longer.

If your partner constantly looks for the next best thing, refuses to work things out with you, or shuts you out whenever there are issues, that could be a major red flag.

6. Shared values

Last but definitely not least, see if you and your partner share the same values. Contrary to what many believe, opposites do not attract.

A 2016 study at Wellesley College disproved this idea, stating that like-minded individuals are more likely to last in relationships. So, ask yourself:

Are you both aligned on important topics like family, career goals, and lifestyle choices?

