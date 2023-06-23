Do Singaporean men want to date someone who aspires to be a stay-at-home wife?

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user asked, “Men of Singapore would you date someone who aspires to be a stay-at-home spouse?” explaining that this question is based on a bet he made with his friends.

u/awinterofdiscontent7 wrote on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (June 21) that the bet has some terms and conditions.

“This stay-at-home wife is fun but opinionated, vivacious leaning on loud. Can cook and clean. Average looking and a little on the chubbier side (yes I know it’s 2023 but let’s be honest yeah). Expects husband to drive a sedan and maintain at least a 4 room HDB, pay for household expenses and allowance.”

For one Redditor who replied to the question, the answer was a definite no, writing “I would only marry someone who makes at least 60-70% of what I do, otherwise I’m not interested in the drastic decrease in standard of living, especially if we have a kid,” and adding, “Permanent SAHMs (stay-at-home-mums) are rich people’s luxuries at this point.”

Another commenter had a more practical answer: “I believe the bigger question is not whether the men are willing to, but more of whether they can afford to even consider this option in the first place.”

One popular answer was this from a man who wrote, “I wish I can be a stay at home house husband.”

Another replied, “It’s possible, like there may be lady doctors or lawyers who want this. But you’d better be good looking and also good at cooking, meal planning, cleaning, driving etc and willing to learn about early childhood development instead of just ‘how hard can it be?’”

Another Reddit user, however, chimed in, “If I have the salary to support I don’t mind.”

One provided a reality check, though, pointing out that housework is hard, “A lot of people think being a housewife or househusband means shake leg at home. It’s a Payless job. Gotta clean, wash and cook. Manage inventory and all. Add kids and it’s absolutely a full time overtime job.”

