Man says that he regrets telling his partners about his childhood crush as they keep bringing her name up during fights

SINGAPORE: A man who remained friends with his childhood crush found that this always affected his relationships and the women he was with.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he knew the woman, S, since he was 12 years old. “She’s a pretty girl. No lack of admirers. I was one of them too. But I know she’s out of my league so I decided I’ll be her good friend instead. During our teens, I admitted that I had a crush on S but it didn’t lead to anything so we stayed friends. We have stayed platonic since”, he said.

He shared that his first girlfriend was very jealous of S and even tried to make him end the friendship. He did not hide anything and even introduced his girlfriend to S. “But my gf decided she will not want to get to know S. My gf also tried to make me buy branded bags for her. I wasn’t able to afford it as I’ve just started working. After a few turbulent weeks of arguments, I found out she cheated and the relationship ended”, he wrote.

His next girlfriend also asked him for branded handbags, he wrote, which was a far cry from S. “I tried to introduce S to my new gf. But history repeated itself, my new gf is also unwilling to get acquainted with S. S stopped talking to me out of respect for my gf but we still wish each other happy birthday. S usually tag her bf when she signs off. S would also tag my gf when she mentions me. Any communication was not private but my gf was still unhappy about S”, he shared.

After a few years, S got married, and so did he. He said that he and S did not keep in touch except for special occasions. However, “whenever my wife and I argue, for no reason she would bring S into the picture. We are already in our 30s and we already have our own family and kids. I don’t know why my wife wouldn’t let it go when I didn’t even have an intimate relationship with S before. We were just friends!”

“Men, next time you have a crush on someone and that person is still in your life as a friend, never tell your gf or wife!” the man wrote. /TISG

