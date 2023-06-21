Woman says getting married just brought her more responsibilities and blame; her mother-in-law scolds her for working

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media asking at what point she should end her marriage.

“I am asking those who have been through divorce,” she wrote in an anonymous post. She added that she had been married for two years but did not have children. “I feel like I have acquired a new status – Mrs. but didn’t get much more from it except more responsibilities and blame”, she added.

The woman said that she and her husband decided to marry late and were in their late 30s. Her husband was the only male child in a traditional family. “We didn’t want kids but his parents have been pestering us for grandkids. I was also expected to do all the housework and help out during festival and celebrations. My MIL still have those traditional believes that woman married into the family to help out (cook and clean for the family) hence I will be expected to go over and help out whenever needed,” she wrote.

She added that her husband was a mummy’s boy who inherited all of the traditional mindsets and thinking, but none of the responsibilities behind those thoughts. “He is not the sole bread winner (I pay part of everything) but I am the sole home maker. He doesn’t do anything except wash his own plate after meals, sometimes he leaves his cups around and I have to wash them when I do housework during weekends. I told him if he doesn’t help out, I will want to get a helper but he say he won’t pay for the helper and hinted it’s my job to clean,” she said. The woman also wrote that her mother-in-law blamed her for working and not being able to make time to produce an heir.

“Honestly, it’s like a got promoted to Mrs. On the surface but deep down its a demotion. Got more things to do and care about and doesn’t gain anything from it. My love and patience with my husband is really drying out… I am really contemplating a divorce. I kinda missed my singles day”, the woman wrote.

