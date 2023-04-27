Woman says her boyfriend’s divorced sister with 2 kids wants to stay with them, BF’s family demands money for his sister if she’s not allowed to stay with them

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media asking others for advice on whether she was too selfish for not wanting her boyfriend’s divorced sister to stay with them after they get married.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that she and her boyfriend only got to know each other because of the introduction his older sister made. The woman wrote that she and her boyfriend dated for a few months and decided to be in a committed relationship. All of a sudden, “his sister said she would like to stay with us after our wedding with her 2 kids ( age 6 and 4). My bf asked for my permission if I am okay to stay with them. But I said no, it’s not that I don’t like them but I don’t want to stay with any in laws once I build my own family”.

Once her boyfriend’s sister found out, the latter was unhappy, the woman wrote. Her boyfriend’s family also demanded they pay his sister an allowance should they disallow her to stay with them. The woman also explained that her boyfriend’s parents were not in Singapore and said that his divorced sister had to stay with either her boyfriend or his elder brother.

“How to deal with it without being rude to them? Her ex husband is useless and child support from ex husband is not an option. Am I too selfish for not allowing to stay with us?” the woman wrote.

Netizens who commented on the post suggested she leave her boyfriend and reconsider marrying him if he did not see her point. Here’s what netizens wrote:

