Renovation fallout: 50-centimeter long falling ceiling piece almost injures 86-year-old in downstairs unit

SINGAPORE: A resident voiced a complaint when a 50-centimetre-long part of their bathroom ceiling had collapsed, nearly hitting his 86-year-old mother.

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, a 53-year-old resident living in Yishun claimed that the incident happened on Monday, August 17, when his mother and wife were at home. He revealed that they suddenly heard a loud crashing sound coming from their kitchen and bathroom, and later on found that part of their ceiling had fallen to the ground. Moreover, the steel bars in their ceiling were now exposed.

The resident also claimed that his mother goes to the bathroom every morning, and if she is only minutes late, she might be hit and be in trouble.

“We’ve lived here for over 10 years, and this is the first time something like this has happened. Luckily, my mother wasn’t hit; otherwise, the consequences would have been unimaginable,” the resident shared.

He added: “When my mother saw this, she was terrified and trembled all morning.”

Further investigations revealed that there was renovation work going on upstairs of the affected unit, and upon knowing this, the resident immediately contacted the authorities in hopes that they could resolve the issue.

When someone came to inspect the situation, the resident claimed: “They told me that once the renovations are finished, the upstairs contractor will coordinate with us.”

The resident also reached out to the workers doing the renovations in the upstairs unit and asked for help to throw away the fallen ceiling pieces.

In other related news related to HDB concerns, there was a report of a so-called ‘garbage house’ in Tampines Street, which needed a large-scale clean-up.

It was reported that the neighbour of the unit had placed air fresheners and mosquito coils outside their door and admitted that the female resident living in the unit has had a serious hoarding problem for over five years now.

Read more about the news story here.