Woman says her 30-year-old boyfriend still needs his mother to make decisions; she also looks over his finances

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman said that both she and her boyfriend were in their early 30s and dating for about 5 months now. “From what I know he is very close with his mum, and he does share a lot of our r/s stuff with his mum, which honestly makes it a little uncomfortable because who knows what he filters?” she wrote. She added that her boyfriend would also consult his mother for things he wants to do and run them by her.

“And apparently his mum still looks over his finances??? I can understand asking for advice kind but I feel like otherwise, at this age, he should be more or less, if not fully independent”, the woman wrote.

She added that she had not yet met her boyfriend’s mother but anticipated that they would be meeting soon. She asked if she should see how things play out or speak to her boyfriend about his reliance on his mother. She also wanted to know if she should just walk away altogether.

