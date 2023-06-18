Netizens react when 62-year-old great-grandmother gets married to 27-year-old man

SINGAPORE: After a 62-year-old great-grandmother and her new husband, 27, shared their love story on social media, hundreds of netizens responded. While many wished the couple well, not seeing any problem, others left back-handed comments about their unconventional age gap.

A video was recently shared on TikTok (@mohammadamiinrokiahfamli) showcasing an unconventional love story. Rokiah Samat, a 62-year-old Malaysian housewife with 10 children, 22 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, married 27-year-old Mr Mohammad Amin Jundail in 2022.

The TikTok video shared their birth years, with Madam Rokiah’s being 1961 and Mr Amin’s being 1995. The video has since garnered around 2.5 million views on TikTok alone.

As the news was circulated on other social media platforms, many more, including people outside of Malaysia, caught wind of it.

Many Facebook users sent the couple their well-wishes for a happy marriage. Others joined in on celebrating their love. “Congrats boy, cherish her,” wrote one. Another said, “Who are we to judge…best wishes to them.”

Though some made back-handed comments and wrote, “Love is blind,” others called out such responses.

“Beautiful!” said one online user. “For those who judge, (you’d) better make sure your (lives) are as happy as theirs are first. Unhappy people love to put people down.”

Another netizen even took the lesson from Madam Rokiah and Mr Amin’s love story, sharing, “That’s why ladies, don’t lose hope because the right guy for you isn’t born yet.”

The couple have been featured in several news articles, as seen on their TikTok page, where they have more than 13.5 thousand followers.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg