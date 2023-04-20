Boyfriend earning $2K says he’s satisfied with his job and wants to marry his girlfriend earning $8K

SINGAPORE: A girlfriend earning S$6,000 more than her boyfriend took to social media asking if the relationship will work out despite the large income gap.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the 29-year-old woman wrote that she had been with her 30-year-old boyfriend for about two years and had plans to marry the man. However, she wrote that her parents disapproved of him because “he is earning (about 2k) much lesser than me (about 8k). My mom says I should find a guy who is earning the same as me or much higher, since a guy is supposed to provide”.

She wrote that she did not mind providing for her boyfriend and would be okay if he wanted to be a house-husband. Her boyfriend was also satisfied with his current job and had no plans to change it to earn her parents’ approval. “Another aspect that my mum is worried about is that my bf’s job does not have any stability and there is no career progression, which means that he will always earn about 2k”, the woman added.

She took to social media, asking others in similar situations for advice. “Am I being naive? Does a relationship with a large income disparity work? If so, how do I convince my parents that we will be fine – as long as we have enough to support ourselves with?” she asked.

Here’s what netizens who commented on the post said:

Last year, a woman who had been dating a man for three months asked if she should stay with him when he kept asking her for loans.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the woman wrote that her 45-year-old boyfriend worked as a private-hire car driver, earning about $2,600 monthly. She added that this amount was hardly enough for his expenses, and she ended up paying for most things.

Recently, the woman shared that two incidents led to her boyfriend getting irritated with her.

“first incident, he wanted to purchase a new car, asked me to be his guarantor. monthly installment – $2.6k which is abt 1/2 his income. i told him it’s not worth taking up as it’s too ex. he ignored the whole day cos to him im pouring cold water on him, im being negative and not helping”, she wrote.

After he got over wanting to buy a car, her boyfriend asked her for $950 to change his car tyres and rims. She refused and asked him to save up for it instead. He ignored what she said to him, made an appointment for tyres and again asked her for help that day. “i rejected. and his attitude completely changed toward me”, she wrote.

The woman added that because of these two incidents, she stopped seeing a future with him and wrote that no matter how hard she tried to accommodate his behaviour, he did not reciprocate.

