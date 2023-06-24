Woman complains about an intern demanding $5K salary because when she started as an intern, her starting pay was just $600

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old woman working in a cloud service company took to social media complaining about the pay that an intern was demanding.

In an anonymous post, the woman wrote that the intern joined just two months ago, and he had no prior work experience. “I’ve heard around he’s been demanding to earn the same pay scale as us ($5k-$6k) and It’s very ridiculous because 1, during the two months he has been with us, he has done nothing and I’ve seen him go for multiple few hours tea breaks. 2, He has no foundation knowledge in the cloud service provider”, she wrote.

She added that when she started working at 17, her intern pay was $600, and her first full-time job got her $1,800. Only after six years of hard work did she make her way up to a salary of $6,000.

“Seriously, Youngsters need to know company will NOT consider you just because you have a elite UNI Degree Certificate but will pay u hefty for your work experiences! So don’t get your hopes up of earning $5k straight out of uni. As per my knowledge and experiences, the average starting pay with NO experiences and UNI cert is about 3k-3.5k”, she wrote.

