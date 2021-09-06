Cyclist falls off bike at West Coast Highway

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a cyclist falling over to the middle of the highway has sparked criticisms from netizens, highlighting road safety.

On Sunday (Sept 5), Facebook page ROADS.sg shared the footage taken from a YouTube channel called Singapore Silly Cyclists.

The incident is said to have happened along West Coast Highway on Sept 4.

The video began with a group of cyclists traversing the highway.

- Advertisement -

A few moments later, they pass potholes on the road.

One of the cyclists was spotted losing control and tumbling over to the middle of the road.

- Advertisement -

Less than a second after the cyclist sat up from the fall, a truck was seen passing by to her right.

“This accident could have ended deadly for this cyclist,” noted ROADS.sg.

- Advertisement -

“Drivers and cyclists must always respect life and put safety as first priority as accidents can happen anytime, anywhere and anyhow.”

It noted that road users must create as much safe space for a reaction for braking and avoidance.

“Do not tailgate, do not pass close by and do not speed when cyclists are around,” the post added.

Members from the online community suggested for cyclists to be prohibited from highways like they are from expressways.

“Ban cyclists from the highways or viaducts just like the expressways. Highways are being used by heavy vehicles extensively, and sometimes they drive fast too. Please, think about your family and yourself,” commented Facebook user Moffius Jai Demaio.

“The roads are not built for bicycles where their wheels are much thinner than cars. A small pothole or crack line will cause the wheel to be stuck,” added Facebook user Steven Tan.

Others noted that the cyclists were riding too close to one another, allowing them less time to respond to possible accidents.

“In the first place, the cyclists looked like they were riding ‘too close’ to each other. If there’s a pothole, some cyclists may not be able to react in time to avoid it,” observed Facebook user Vincent HL Lim.

“If he falls, no matter how safe the driver drives, the cyclist will still be the victim; by the way, most drivers value their points. This sort of accident just creates unnecessary problems for safer drivers.”/TISG

Read related: Cyclist riding with head down almost slams into broken down vehicle by roadside

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg