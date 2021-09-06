Koi spotted in S’pore canal; sparks worry that it will be otters’ next meal

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A random koi fish was spotted in a canal recently, causing netizens to worry that it will soon be eaten by an otter.

“Koi in the canal! We’re becoming like Japan. Woohoo,” wrote one Bernard Ee on Facebook page Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Friday (Sept 3).

Attached were photos of the koi fish in the middle of the canal.

- Advertisement -

According to netizens, the canal was near Kembangan MRT, which leads to the sea.

Facebook user Karen Ting commented on the post and shared that another koi was spotted swimming in the canal beside Hillion Mall.

- Advertisement -

While some members of the community said it would be nice to have the carp species swimming in Singapore canals, others highlighted the risk of predators.

“Would be great to have Koi in most canals in Singapore, but our Otto will prevent this from happening,” said Facebook user Alick Chia.

Others poked fun at the koi sighting and looked at it from an otter’s point of view.

“The otters say thanks to you all for the sashimi,” said Facebook user Mark Foo.

- Advertisement -

“Please don’t let otters see your post. Hide location also,” said a netizen jokingly.

In May this year, nearly a hundred koi fish that belonged to the Church of Saint Teresa were gobbled up by a family of otters.

The church has two ponds, and some of the koi had been carefully raised by church staff and gardeners for over 15 years, reports noted.

The Japanese city of Shimabara in Kyushu island is known as the “City of Swimming Carp”, where street gutters are so clean they are inhabited by hundreds of koi./TISG

Read related: Family of otters go through nearly 100 fish at Church of St Teresa’s two ponds

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg