Crazy Rich Asian mums and their toddlers

- Advertisement -

Singapore—We’ve said it once, we’ve said it twice, we’ll probably say it a thousand times: the rich are different from you and me.

This is abundantly clear from a recent article in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), which revealed how the wealthiest of the wealthy Asian mothers showed just how much they love their little princes and princesses.

And by how much we mean in terms of dollars and cents.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, we get a look at how these crazy rich mums celebrate their offspring in style.

- Advertisement -

Singapore is represented in the SCMP list by Ms Kim Lim, the daughter of mega-rich businessman Peter Lim, who happens to have his own football club in Spain, Valencia CF and whose net worth is over S$2.7 billion.

Ms Lim has one son, Kyden, who was born in 2017.

SCMP pointed out that Kyden is often decked in designer clothes from Gucci, Baby Dior and Givenchy and that one day, the Lim empire will fall into his lap.

Malaysia’s Chryseis Tan, a good friend of Ms Lim, also made the SCMP Crazy Rich Asian mummies list.

Ms Tan, the daughter of Malaysian billionaire Tan Sri Vincent Tan and wife to Faliq Nasimuddin, the heir to Malaysian conglomerate at the Naza Group, welcomed their first child, Arianna Kyla, last July.

Little Arianna went about in a Fendi baby stroller, and had a Dior book tote bag worth more than US$3,000 (S$4,000).

Another Malaysian socialite, Kim Raymond, also made the list for dressing her little daughter in matching designer clothes, as well as going about with her Louis Vuitton monogram bag and Chanel flap bag.

Little Skylar Raymond Foo is not yet five years old.

Ms Cherie Chan, whose net worth is US$200 million (S$266 million) and who was featured in this year’s Netflix hit series, Bling Empire, also made the list. She has a little girl named Jadore whom she also loves to dress in designer fashions. In a recent Instagram video, Jadore was wrapped in a Louis Vuitton blanket while the family was on a boat.

But topping the SCMP list is fellow Bling Empire alum, Ms Christine Chiu, whose only child Gabriel is the heir to his father’s US$80 million (S$106.5 million) fortune.

Just how surrounded by luxury is Baby G? He’s got a mini Lamborghini Urus, Tesla, Ferrari, for starters, plus all the requisite designer clothes all the Crazy Rich Asian mums seem to be, well, crazy about.

SCMP pointed out that these wealthy mummies may have been inspired by makeup mogul Kylie Jenner of Keeping Up with the Kardashians fame.

Ms Jenner’s most expensive gift to her daughter, Stormi: A bow-shaped 22-karat diamond ring worth over US$1 million (S$1.33 million.) Stormi was a few months short of her second birthday at the time.

Of course, this was in addition to the S$10,000 Fendi stroller and the S$15,000 mini Hérmes handbag Ms Jenner, whose net worth is over US$700 million (S$931 million), had already bought for Stormi.

/TISG

Read also: Billionaire Peter Lim’s daughter Kim Lim wears many hats

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg