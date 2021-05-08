Jaejoong will be a special guest DJ for Naver’s Radio ‘NOW’

- Advertisement -

Seoul — From May 10 to May 14 at 11pm KST, Jaejoong will be a special guest DJ for Naver’s NOW radio programme Nighttime Workshop. Jaejoong had hosted the programme before for one week and he impressed listeners with his calm and positive energy.

The Korean idol also invited a live band to the programme where he has performed various songs with various special guests, hoobaes (juniors), and sunbaes (seniors) of the industry, as reported by Allkpop. The radio programme is a free online show available on the Naver app or on the website now.naver.com, so stay tuned!

I’m having an enjoyable time watching JaeJoong Naver Now radio 👍👍pic.twitter.com/25QJWmbmk0 — “JaeFans” 🧚🏻‍♂️💚💜 (@Dreammmy_1) April 6, 2021

Born on January 26, 1986 Kim Jae-joong, also known as Jaejoong is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor and director. He is a member of the Korean pop group JYJ and was one of the original members of boy band TVXQ. Since 2013, he has expanded his range of activities as a solo artist and is also known by the stage names Hero Jaejoong (in South Korea), Jejung/J-Jun (ジェジュン) (in Japan), and 英雄在中 (영웅재중) (in China).

- Advertisement -

Born in Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do as Han Jae-joon (한재준; 韩在俊), he was adopted into the Kim family at a young age. As a teenager, he moved to Seoul to audition for SM Entertainment. From 2003 to 2010, he was the lead vocalist of the South Korean boy band TVXQ.

Later, he sued SM Entertainment along with Park Yoo-chun and Kim Jun-su and they separated from TVXQ to form JYJ.

As a solo artist, he has released two Korean studio albums, WWW (2013) and No.X (2016), both reaching number one on the Gaon Music Chart. In Japan, his three studio albums Flawless Love (2019), Love Covers (2019), and Love Covers II (2020) all peaked at number one on the Oricon Albums Chart. He has toured extensively in South Korea and Japan.

Kim has acted in TV dramas including Sunao ni Narenakute (2010), Protect the Boss (2011), Dr. Jin (2012), Triangle (2014), SPY (2015) and most recently Manhole (2017); and in films such as Heaven’s Postman (2009) and Jackal is Coming (2012). He has branched into hosting with season 1 and 2 of Lifetime Korea’s Travel Buddies (2020, 2021), BS SKY PerfecTV’s ジェジュンＪ! (Jaejoong J!, 2021) and has an upcoming documentary about his life and career called Jaejoong: On the Road (2021), directed by John H. Lee./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg