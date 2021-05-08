Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon could not resist getting the purple iPhone 12

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation has been going crazy over her new purple iPhone 12. The 32-year-old singer had been contemplating purchasing Apple’s newest release and she finally bought it.

Recently, she hosted an Instagram Live session where she talked about the brand new purple iPhone that Apple just released.

In the session, Taeyeon was open about her “frustration”, saying that she was trying not to be tempted to get another phone.

Nevertheless, the new purple iPhone 12 was too irresistible. Fans were amused at Taeyeon’s annoyance.

“The purple colour is out. I didn’t buy the iPhone 12 until now, and have been very patient about it. And all of a sudden, a purple one comes out? And it’s not even a Pro, it’s a mini,” said Taeyeon.

“If a Pro had come out, then I probably would have changed it. Why now? Let’s say I had bought a different colour without having waited. Then, what was I supposed to do?”

Fans of Taeyeon will probably know that the singer’s favourite shade is purple, according to Hype.my.

The Girls’ Generation member even started a poll, asking fans to vote whether she should get the new purple iPhone 12.

A week later, Taeyeon shared that she had purchased a purple iPhone 12 even though Apple might release a purple iPhone 13 next. In the caption, the Spark hit-maker wrote, “Apple should be very happy that you guys won. Will there also be a purple iPhone 13 Pro? If not, it’s fine.”

As a fan of hers mentioned, Taeyeon can easily afford an iPhone in every colour.

Born on March 9, 1989, Kim Tae-yeon, known as Taeyeon is a South Korean singer. She debuted as a member of the girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007. Gris’ Generation went on to be one of South Korea’s most popular girl groups worldwide, and has since participated in other SM Entertainment projects, including Girls’ Generation-TTS, SM the Ballad, and Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG./TISGFollow us on Social Media

