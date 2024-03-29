SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Metroline Limited, has secured contracts worth £422 million to operate four public bus franchises in the United Kingdom.

The contracts, awarded by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) under TfGM’s Tranche 3 tender process, mark a major milestone in the company’s expansion strategy and signal its commitment to enhancing transportation services in the region.

The four franchises, encompassing Hyde Road, Sharston, Tameside, and Wythenshawe, are valued at approximately S$720 million over five years. Metroline will oversee a total of 232 different services, served by 420 buses and employing over 1,350 individuals.

This expansion represents a doubling of services and a 30 percent increase over its existing portfolio, positioning Metroline as a key player in Greater Manchester’s transportation network.

Mr Cheng Siak Kian, Managing Director and Group CEO of ComfortDelGro, expressed delight at Metroline’s success in securing the contracts, citing the company’s track record of operational excellence in Greater London and globally. He emphasized Metroline’s readiness to fulfill TfGM’s vision and transport strategy, underscoring the company’s commitment to contributing to Greater Manchester’s transportation narrative.

Echoing Mr Kian’s sentiments, Mr Mark Greaves, ComfortDelGro’s Chairman and Chairman of Metroline holding company Braddell Limited, highlighted the significance of the awards in bolstering the company’s reputation for service quality and operational excellence.

He emphasized Metroline’s dedication to expanding its core public transportation and point-to-point businesses, positioning the company as a preferred choice for multi-modal transport solutions.

Metroline, currently the fourth largest scheduled bus operator in London, plays a vital role in ComfortDelGro’s broader operations in the UK. The company’s presence extends across various towns and cities, offering a comprehensive range of transportation solutions, including buses, coaches, taxis, and private hire vehicles.

The announcement follows ComfortDelGro’s recent international expansion with the acquisition of CMAC Group, a UK-based ground transport management and accommodation network specialist.

This strategic move aligns with ComfortDelGro’s commitment to deepening its presence across the United Kingdom, enhancing its capabilities to manage travel disruptions and journeys for millions of travelers annually.

As ComfortDelGro continues to strengthen its foothold in the UK market, Metroline’s successful bid for the Greater Manchester bus franchises underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, service excellence, and sustainable transport solutions, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the global transportation industry.