SINGAPORE: Singaporeans hoping to escape to Johor Bahru for a short break during the Good Friday long weekend that kicked off today (29 Mar) are facing massive congestion at the land checkpoints.

The journey from Singapore to Johor, Malaysia via car is estimated to take more than three hours at the moment, despite the implementation of the new QR code custom clearance system.

As of 8:46 this morning, the checkpoints.sg app shows that it takes 125 minutes to 185 minutes to go from Woodlands Checkpoint to Johor; and it takes 140 minutes to 210 minutes to go from Tuas Checkpoint to Johor.

Those travelling by foot also face large crowds, with snaking queues beginning to form from yesterday itself. A queue began taking shape around 6pm last night, with the congestion worsening as the hours passed.

A netizen shared online that when he was preparing to clear the customs at 5:35pm yesterday but could only move forward slowly because of the thick congestion. Travellers at the customs halls also reported being pushed around because of the sheer size of the crowds jostling forward.

The jams are expected to persist throughout the weekend.

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) revealed recently that a staggering 5.1 million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from 8 to 18 March during the school holidays.

On 15 March, a record-breaking half a million travellers crossed the land checkpoints, highlighting the magnitude of the influx.

Revealing that traveller volume at the land checkpoints has surged since the reopening of borders between Singapore and Malaysia, ICA said that the high volume of travellers has resulted in extensive traffic congestion, particularly during peak periods.

Travellers are advised to account for additional waiting time and plan their journeys accordingly. All travellers are urged to cooperate and be patient to ensure smooth checkpoint operations.

ICA emphasizes the importance of adhering to traffic rules, maintaining lane discipline, and cooperating with ICA officers during this period of heightened traffic activity.

The authority advises all travellers to use the new QR code system instead of passports for quicker immigration clearance.

Motorists are advised to stay updated on the traffic situation at the land checkpoints before embarking on their journeys and avoid queue cutting to prevent congestion and ensure safety.