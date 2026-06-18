Woman senses man live-streaming her on train, warns others in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A woman who felt quite uncomfortable after catching a man pointing his phone toward her for an extended period of time grew suspicious that he was live-streaming her. She then took to social media to warn others about him

In a post on Instagram on Tuesday (June 16), a woman who goes by @huizhen0515 posted a video of a man on the train on the East-West Line dressed in a black shirt and pants, who had headphones on and was holding up his phone.

In the text overlay, she urged others to “Pay attention to people using their phones like this on the Singapore MRT.”She added that he looked like he felt “guilty” and was aware he was being filmed.

Later, she confirmed that he was indeed live-streaming what was going on in the train, after she was able to see his screen, though she did not know which app he was using.

“Please be aware of this person! I just encountered someone on the MRT who made me very uncomfortable!!! From the beginning, I noticed his strange way of holding his phone, and the camera was always pointing in my direction,” she wrote in the caption.

However, as initially she had only based her suspicion on how uncomfortable she felt, she acknowledged that she wasn’t sure he was actually filming her, and was worried it was just a misunderstanding.

She then filmed him back “to see if he was scared,” and noted that when the man appeared to notice this, while he “looked a little guilty,” he just “ kept chuckling to himself.”

The post author then decided to find out for herself what he was doing and got off at the next stop. Outside the train, she went behind where he was sitting so she could see his screen, and saw his camera “was definitely pointing in the direction I was sitting.”

“I was completely stunned,” she wrote, adding that she really wanted to go back and ask him what he was filming, but didn’t want to stay in the same carriage where he was, and therefore decided not to get back on the train.

She ended her post telling others to be cautious: “I’m posting this to warn everyone: if you see this person or encounter a similar situation on the MRT, please be extra careful. I can’t say for sure that he was filming me, but it’s really uncomfortable to have a stranger’s camera pointed at you.” /TISG

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