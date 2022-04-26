Who filmed who? TikToker clarifies after accusing man in navy uniform who put his phone between his legs of filming her on MRT

- Advertisement -

A TikToker uploaded a short clip of a young man dressed in a navy uniform whom she claimed had filmed her from the Botanic Gardens to the Bukit Panjang MRT.

The video, which @rachieeeex posted on Apr 14, went viral, gaining over 1.5 million views. The 17-second clip showed the young man sitting on a train, seeming to look at his phone. Later he puts it against his crotch. It is uncertain whether he is filming the person sitting across from him.

And while his black mask covers the lower part of his face, the TikToker included a still photo of him, showing his features clearly. There is no name tag on the man’s uniform, however.

@rachieeeex watch till the end ‼️ this guy had filmed me from botanic gardens to bukit panjang mrt and i hope people like you rot in hell and get the punishment you deserve . stay safe everyone 🤠 ♬ original sound – 𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡 🦭 – 𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡 🦭

Moreover, she angrily captioned the video, “watch till the end ‼️ this guy had filmed me from botanic gardens to bukit panjang mrt and i hope people like you rot in hell and get the punishment you deserve. stay safe everyone 🤠”

Some netizens commenting on her post, which was also shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, have been less than kind, accusing the poster of wanting attention and claiming that she had no proof that he had filmed her, and now she was filming him.

On April 22, @rachieeeex posted a longer TikTok to clarify her previous one.

The incident occurred one day when she got on the train at Botanic Gardens on her way to school, and the man sitting opposite her caught her attention because she saw her own reflection on the MRT window that had come from the screen of the man’s phone.

This is how she determined he had been filming her.

She also said that she “had no intention of posting these to get attention or fame” but simply wanted to raise awareness of such incidents where people are followed and filmed without their consent.

“You are not alone if you have experienced this before. And that it’s more common than you think it is,” she said, adding that it happens not only in Singapore but in other places, and may happen to men as well as women.

She added that such incidents “shouldn’t be taken so lightly and that it should be taken more seriously because it does affect our mental health a lot and you shouldn’t invalidate other people’s feelings because you don’t know what they are feeling like.”

@rachieeeex wanted to confront him but was “too scared,” she added, and said “And why I filmed him was because at that point of time I was only thinking about getting evidence for the police and I was holding my phone like this while using the zoom out camera mode.”

Many of the comments on her more recent TikTok were more supportive.

