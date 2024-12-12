SINGAPORE: Singapore has demonstrated significant improvements in adult literacy and numeracy over the past decade, according to the latest findings from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) International Survey of Adult Skills.

The survey, conducted every ten years, evaluates adult abilities in reading comprehension, numeracy, and problem-solving, providing insights into the workforce readiness of participating economies.

The study revealed that Singapore’s adult population has made noteworthy strides in numeracy and problem-solving skills.

Numeracy ability saw the most improvement among all 31 economies surveyed, with Singapore’s average score reaching 274—well above the international average and placing the nation in tenth position globally.

Reading comprehension scored an average of 255, ranking 18th, a modest improvement compared to the previous decade. Both scores reflect an overall better standing than in the previous OECD survey.

However, the study highlighted a concerning trend: reading comprehension abilities among adults in Singapore are declining earlier than expected.

This premature decline is attributed in part to the increasing complexity of literacy demands in the digital era and the varied skill requirements of modern work environments.

The survey, which included 5,000 Singaporean citizens and permanent residents aged 16 to 65, revealed a strong correlation between educational attainment and skill levels.

Adults with higher education consistently outperformed those with lower qualifications. For example, the average reading comprehension score of tertiary-educated adults in Singapore was 48 points higher than those with only a high school education.

Age also played a significant role in skill disparities. Across the surveyed economies, adults aged 55 to 65 performed the weakest in all three areas, a trend mirrored in Singapore.

Conversely, younger adults outperformed their international peers in all tested skills, showcasing the benefits of recent educational reforms and greater access to training opportunities.

The findings emphasize the importance of continuous learning and skill enhancement in Singapore’s competitive job market.

Over half of the survey participants reported engaging in job-related training to boost their performance. The survey also highlighted the economic value of numeracy skills, with individuals possessing stronger calculation abilities tending to secure higher-paying jobs.

As digital technology continues to reshape the global economy, Singapore faces the dual challenge of sustaining improvements in skills while addressing the early decline in literacy abilities.

Policymakers, educators and entities like the Government-linked Skillsfuture movement are expected to use these insights to refine training programs and ensure that the nation’s workforce remains competitive in the face of evolving demands.

