SINGAPORE: Singapore architectural and engineering design firm RSP has garnered a slew of prestigious accolades this year, reflecting its success in project delivery, sustainability, technological innovation, and commitment to its workforce.

Among the most notable achievements is RSP’s recognition as the Large Firm of the Year in Multi-Disciplinary Architecture at the Architecture Master Prize.

The firm’s flagship project, Gaia at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), has received significant recognition, earning the Grand Prize (Campuses) at the 2024 Prix Versailles, an esteemed UNESCO award celebrating architectural excellence in projects that improve the living environment.

Gaia, Asia’s largest Mass Engineered Timber (MET) building, is at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Designed in collaboration with Toyo Ito & Associates Architects, Gaia has amassed several accolades, including the Architizer A+ Award for Sustainable Institutional Building, a Golden Pin Design Award for Spatial Design, and two Singapore Good Design Awards, one for Sustainable Design and one for People’s Choice (Third Prize).

The six-story structure, which houses the Nanyang Business School, is built with sustainability at its core, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 2,500 tonnes annually.

Another significant milestone for RSP came with the recognition of Changi Airport Terminal 2‘s expansion project. The terminal, expanded in collaboration with Paris-based BOIFFILS Architectures, was awarded the Special Prize for Interior (Airports) at the Prix Versailles.

Additionally, the project won Best Refurbished Building (Gold) at the MIPIM Asia Awards and was named Popular Choice Winner in the Transport Interiors category at the Architizer A+ Awards.

The expansion, covering 120,000 square meters, incorporates elements of landscape architecture, creating a tranquil and nature-infused experience for travellers.

RSP’s contributions to Singapore’s skyline were further acknowledged with the International High-Rise Award for CapitaSpring, a collaboration with Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) and Carlo Ratti Associati.

This 280-meter-tall building in Singapore’s Central Business District integrates green spaces and open areas, fostering a vertical urban oasis that combines restaurants, offices, service apartments, and sky gardens.

In addition to these architectural achievements, RSP has embraced cutting-edge technology in its design processes.

The firm has been exploring the potential of artificial intelligence and generative design, which has been instrumental in securing three awards at the Arch Hive Design Build Competition.

Ng Meng Hui, Managing Director of RSP, expressed his pride in the firm’s accomplishments. He said, in a statement: “We are especially heartened for the recognitions received for our works and people.

The winning projects, especially Gaia, Changi Terminal 2 Expansion, and CapitaSpring highlight the creative courage of our architects and designers in responding to clients’ changing needs, our growing climate crisis, and the evolution of technology.

They also illustrate our commitment to building complex and challenging projects that contribute to a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient built environment,” he added.