;
Lifestyle

Chinese mistress pays $165K ‘divorce fee,’ but her lover’s wife keeps the money and won’t divorce; court denies refund as well

ByJARA CARBALLO

December 16, 2024

CHINA: A Chinese mistress recently faced a courtroom setback after she attempted to reclaim a substantial “divorce fee” of 1.2 million yuan (US$165,000) from the legal wife of her married lover.

According to the South China Morning Post, the wife accepted the payment but refused to divorce, which frustrated the mistress even more when the court denied her refund request.

A complicated love triangle in Fujian

The story began in December 2013, when a man named Han from Shishi, Fujian province, married his wife, Yang. Together, they have two daughters.

However, Han’s marriage was not without complications—he began an affair with his colleague, Shi, and the two even formed a business partnership. In November 2022, Shi gave birth to a son, further entangling the situation.

In a bid to “replace” Yang, Shi made a bold offer. She proposed to pay Yang 2 million yuan (US$280,000) if the wife agreed to divorce Han.

To kickstart the deal, Shi transferred 1.2 million yuan to Yang by the end of 2022. However, despite the payment, Yang refused to proceed with the divorce, leaving Shi in limbo for over a year.

See also  Kim Lim officially single and tells her ex-husband 'I am finally done with all the nonsense I had to deal with because of you'

Court rules against mistress

As time passed, Shi grew increasingly frustrated and demanded a refund of the money. After Yang refused to return the 1.2 million yuan, Shi filed a lawsuit seeking to reclaim the funds.

Shi argued that there had been a “verbal agreement” that the payment was conditional on Yang’s divorce and sought legal action to recover the sum plus interest.

However, on February 7, the Shishi People’s Court ruled against Shi’s claim. The court determined that the payment violated societal moral standards and public order, as it was designed to interfere with an existing marriage.

Moreover, it was noted that Han and Yang were in a “cooling-off” period after submitting their divorce application, meaning the payment did not meet the legal criteria for a refund.

The cooling-off period, introduced in 2021, requires couples to wait 30 days before their divorce is finalized.

Legal implications and social media reactions

The case also highlighted Han’s financial actions during his affair. It was revealed that Han spent over 6 million yuan (US$825,000) on Shi without his wife’s knowledge, raising questions about potential legal repercussions for bigamy.

See also  Singapore observes increased fertility rates following uptick in marriage trends

Legal experts weighed in, with lawyer Yue Zengchao explaining that assets acquired by a married man during an affair without his wife’s consent are considered jointly owned by the couple.

This means that the wife could legally demand the return of her share from the third party. The case has stirred widespread conversation on Chinese social media, with many people calling the court’s decision a win for justice.

One commenter stated, “Taking the money and refusing to divorce – this is the perfect way to make her lose both the man and the money!” Another humorously questioned, “What kind of man is worth 1.2 million yuan?”

ByJARA CARBALLO

Related Post

Lifestyle

How to deal with toxic bosses: New research says social media and flexible work can help

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“I am left unemployed now” — SG worker gets fired by her boss for posting on Instagram about her trip instead of work while she was on leave

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

“Is S$11K worth moving from Canada to Singapore?” — Foreigner asks Singaporeans after getting a job offer in SG

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Entertainment

Na In Woo’s animal hospital in ‘Motel California’ employs Choi Hee Jin as rookie veterinarian

December 16, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

In the face of shifting public opinion, Han Ye Seul concentrates on reviving her career

December 16, 2024 Lydia Koh
Lifestyle

How to deal with toxic bosses: New research says social media and flexible work can help

December 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Personal Finance

Earn up to 3.15% interest with the best fixed deposit rates in Singapore this Dec 2024!

December 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.