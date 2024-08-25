SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old Singaporean mum recently discovered that her husband has been having an affair with a married Malaysian woman and is considering leaving him despite his plea for a second chance.

In a post on r/askSingapore, she shared that her husband and the Malaysian woman, whom he met through a singing app, had been exchanging romantic messages.

“She had plans to visit Singapore with her husband and find some time off to meet my husband in SG,” she wrote.

After seeing their texts, her husband pleaded for another chance, claiming he was ‘simply distracted’ and still loved her and their son. “He said it was never his intention to leave us. But how can you be in love when you have somebody else on your mind?” she lamented her point.

Beyond the affair, she also described significant issues in her marriage. She noted that their relationship had been stale for quite some time now, with her husband being an absent parent and the couple struggling to communicate effectively.

“[Our] meals are often eaten in silence, as he will be either streaming or scrolling through his phone.

The times spent together are often just 1 or 2 hrs at night, and he either ignores me or shows his frustration when I interrupt his stream when I just want to catch up with my husband,” she added.

Seeking advice, she asked the online community, “What would ladies do if yall were in my situation. Just leave? Or give him a second chance?” she asked.

In the comments section, Singaporean Redditors empathized with her situation, suggesting that trust, once broken, is incredibly difficult to rebuild.

They pointed out that if her husband had been distant and unengaged even before the affair, it might be a sign of deeper issues in their relationship that could be hard to resolve.

Some Redditors advised seeking professional counselling, both individually and as a couple, to explore whether there was a chance for reconciliation and to address the underlying issues in their marriage.

One Redditor said, “Try going for marriage counselling, but only if both of you want to and mutually have the same objective of saving your marriage.”

Another commented, “Matters of such importance should be discussed with a professional therapist or counsellor, alone or with your spouse.

Don’t take random redditors’ comments as advice. All the best. Such matters are multi-faceted and complicated and not as simple as ‘just divorce, cut loss.’”

Meanwhile, others emphasized the importance of self-worth and personal happiness, suggesting that if she feels unsupported and unloved, it might be healthier to consider moving on.

One Redditor stated, “I would definitely go for divorce. This is unforgivable.” Another expressed, “You have actually made your decision. What you are looking here is validation not opinions. Cut your losses and move on with your life.”

